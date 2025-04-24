NBA playoffs: Jimmy Butler exits Warriors-Rockets Game 2 after hard landing on collision with Amen Thompson

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 15: Jimmy Butler III #10 of the Golden State Warriors stands on the court during their game against the Memphis Grizzlies during the NBA play-in tournament game at Chase Center on April 15, 2025 in San Francisco, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

The Golden State Warriors are holding breath on Jimmy Butler in Game 2 against the Houston Rockets.

The six-time All-Star exited in the first quarter after falling hard on his tailbone in a collision with Amen Thompson. He remained on the floor in clear pain for some time before staying in the game, but soon called to be taken out.

He immediately headed to the locker room after that.

Jimmy Butler III goes to the locker after suffering a fall in the first quarter.



(via @NBCSWarriors)pic.twitter.com/J3aYQjxZPI — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) April 24, 2025

This article will be updated with more information.