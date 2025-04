NBA playoffs 2025: Karl-Anthony Towns comes alive as Knicks take 2-1 series lead over Pistons

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - APRIL 24: Karl-Anthony Towns #32 of the New York Knicks reacts during the first quarter against the Detroit Pistons in Game Three of the Eastern Conference First Round NBA Playoffs at Little Caesars Arena on April 24, 2025 in Detroit, Michigan.

The NBA playoffs continued Thursday with three Game 3s, with only the top-seeded Oklahoma City Thunder in position to take a 3-0 series lead.

Here are the results and key takeaways from Thursday's games:

Knicks 118, Pistons 116

The New York Knicks, powered by Karl-Anthony Town's forceful play and reemergence, turned back the Detroit Pistons to win Game 3 at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit to take a 2-1 first-round series lead and reclaim home-court advantage.