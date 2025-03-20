Move over Shohei Ohtani. Larry David is the star of 2025 Topps Baseball Series 1

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 06: Larry David attends a basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the New York Knicks at Crypto.com Arena on March 06, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images)

When you open a pack of baseball cards, you expect to find today’s stars like Shohei Ohtani, Aaron Judge and, uhm, Larry David?

Yep, that Larry David. The creator of “Seinfeld” and “Curb Your Enthusiasm.”

You didn’t miss David playing for the Yankees. Instead, Topps, which is known for including non-baseball players in the product from time to time, added autographed cards of David to 2025 Topps Baseball Series 1.

The signed cards are tough to find, but they have been popular on the secondary market. Of all the cards that have sold publicly from 2025 Topps Baseball Series 1, four of the five top sales are David’s autographs, according to Card Ladder.

The top card sold for $10,100.03, which was a 1-of-1 Foilfractor parallel. The other three sales all ranged between $3,400-$4,500. The signed David cards regularly sell for $3,000 or more. That's a lot of money for a baseball card of a non-baseball player.

𝐉𝐔𝐒𝐓 𝐈𝐍: Larry David just set the record for the most expensive card from 2025 Series One Baseball, with his 1/1 autograph card fetching $10,100.03 at auction. pic.twitter.com/fHyTFwHLC9 — Topps (@Topps) February 21, 2025

The card is a simple one. It includes a picture of David playing softball from the “Curb Your Enthusiasm” Season 8 episode “Mister Softee.” David added a sweeping blue ink autograph to the fronts of the cards.

The cards in 2025 Topps Baseball were redemptions, meaning the cards weren’t ready at the moment but Topps’ I.O.U. for that card. David signed the autographs quickly and the live cards started showing up just a few weeks after the product came out in February.

This isn’t the first time Topps has worked with David.

David reprised his role as Yankees owner George Steinnbrennar for a Bowman commercial. David played the role during the Seinfeld years and was back again with his fast-talking New York accent with the back of his head prominent in the scene.

The commercial re-imagined the 1981 MLB Draft where NFL Hall of Famer John Elway was picked in the second round by the Yankees. David, err, Steinbrennar wanted to see Elway's "name in lights at Yankee Stadium" and passed on a youngster from San Diego named Tony Gwynn.

You can find these John Elway autographed Yankees cards in 2024 Bowman Draft, available at 12p EST today ⏰ pic.twitter.com/0n2F4WTz68 — Topps (@Topps) December 4, 2024

Elway was indeed drafted by the Yankees in 1981, but he clearly made the right choice when picking the sport he wanted to make his career in.

But in case you wanted to know what an Elway Yankees card would look like, Topps created that re-imagined card for 2024 Bowman Baseball.

The David autographed card shows that pop culture goes a long way even with baseball fans and card collectors.