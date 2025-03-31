Mock Draft Monday with Chris Trapasso: Cowboys land perfect WR to pair with Lamb | Yahoo Fantasy Forecast

By Matt Harmon, Yahoo Sports

Another edition of 'Mock Draft Monday' rolls onto the pod feed as CBS Sports Chris Trapasso joins Matt Harmon to share his five favorite fits from his latest mock draft. In Trapasso's latest mock he has the Raiders landing Ashton Jeanty and the Cowboys grabbing Arizona WR Tet McMillan. To end the show, Trapasso stands on the table' for a TCU WR that reminds him of Puka Nacua as a prospect coming out of college.

(4:40) - Boise State RB Ashton Jeanty - Las Vegas Raiders

(13:30) - Arizona WR Tet McMillan - Dallas Cowboys

(19:15) - Ole Miss DT Walter Nolen - Miami Dolphins

(26:10) - Oregon DT Derrick Harmon - Baltimore Ravens

(32:40) - North Dakota State OL Grey Zabel - Minnesota Vikings

(39:40) - Stand on the table prospect: TCU WR Jack Bech

