Kirk Cousins sparks Browns trade rumors after Cleveland-area Chipotle visit | Inside Coverage

Jason Fitz, Charles Robinson and Frank Schwab are back and reacting to the latest news in the NFL pre-Draft cycle. First, they question what the New York Giants quarterback room will look like with Russell Wilson joining the team on a 1-year deal. Are the G-Men still eyeing a QB in the 2025 draft class? And where does Jameis Winston fit into all of this? Then, they discuss projected No. 1 overall pick Cam Ward and how evaluators view his potential. Later in the show, C Rob breaks down the reasons why the Minnesota Vikings are hesitant to close the door on Aaron Rodgers and how the Steelers factor into all of this. Finally, the guys discuss the Kirk Cousins rumors created by his visit to a Cleveland-area Chipotle. What are the Browns' plans at QB? We try our best to figure it out on today's episode!

(1:05) - What the Russell Wilson signing means for the Giants

(9:30) - Titans’ lack of QB moves makes Cam Ward a lock?

(22:00) - What does Stefon Diggs bring to New England?

(26:40) - Where does Aaron Rodgers end up?

(38:20) - What the heck is going on in Cleveland?

