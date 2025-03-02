Kings C Domantas Sabonis leaves game vs. Rockets with apparent left hamstring injury

SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH - FEBRUARY 26: Domantas Sabonis #11 of the Sacramento Kings looks on during the first half of a game against the Utah Jazz at Delta Center on February 26, 2025 in Salt Lake City, Utah. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)

The Sacramento Kings' chances for a bid in the NBA play-in tournament suffered a blow when center Domantas Sabonis left Saturday night's matchup with the Houston Rockets just over a minute into the game with an apparent left hamstring injury.

Sabonis sustained the injury at the 1:15 mark cutting down the lane for a pass before slowing down and grabbing at the back of his left leg. He attempted to stay in the game and moved to defend Alperen Şengün in the post before gingerly stepping out of bounds.

Kings coach Doug Christie promptly called timeout and Sabonis needed help getting off the court. He was ruled out for the remainder of the game.

Domantas Sabonis not great maybe left hamstring … Doug Christie takes the time out pic.twitter.com/kSVsVzA1yB — Aaron Bruski (@aaronbruski) March 2, 2025

Jonas Valančiūnas replaced Sabonis in the Kings' lineup, scoring 11 points and grabbing eight rebounds in 14 minutes. Meanwhile, Şengün has capitalized with Sabonis out of the game, tallying 17 points, four rebounds and four assists in the first half.

Sabonis, 28, is having a career-best season for the Kings, averaging 19.9 points and 14.4 rebounds while shooting 43% on 3-pointers in 55 games. In nine NBA seasons, he's averaged 16.1 points, 10.6 rebounds and 36% shooting from long range.

Going into Saturday's game, Sacramento held the No. 10 spot in the Western Conference standings with a 30-20 record. The Kings were three games ahead of the Phoenix Suns for the West's final play-in bid. Sacramento has won two consecutive games and five of its past seven.