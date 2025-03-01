Jalen Milroe's hand size is a half-inch bigger at the NFL combine than at the Senior Bowl

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - FEBRUARY 28: Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe answers questions from the media during the NFL Scouting Combine on February 28, 2025, at the Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis, IN. (Photo by Zach Bolinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Jalen Milroe is apparently still growing, even after he finished his career at Alabama and loos ahead toward his NFL future.

If it's NFL scouting combine season, it's also time to talk about hand size with quarterback prospects. And Milroe's hands appear to have grown during the past month. By 5/8 inches, to be precise.

Milroe's hands were measured at 8 3/4 inches at the Senior Bowl in Mobile, Alabama 28 days ago. At the combine, his hands were approximately a half-inch longer, measured at 9 3/8 inches. That's good news for Milroe and any NFL teams interested in him because the acceptable threshold for a QB's hands is considered to be nine inches.

Jalen Milroe's hands have grown by half an inch since he was in Mobile last month 🤯 pic.twitter.com/0BnahBkXYd — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) March 1, 2025

With the new figure, Milroe now measures just above that with a hand size bigger than Cam Ward (9 inches) and equal to Shedeur Sanders (9 3/8 inches), both of whom are in discussion for the No. 1 overall selection.

Did Milroe experience a growth spurt? Not in terms of height or weight. He was measured at both the Senior Bowl and NFL combine at 6-foot-1 1/2, but weighed three pounds less in Indianapolis.

During his senior season with the Crimson Tide, Milroe completed 64.3% of his passes for 2,844 yards, 16 touchdowns and 11 interceptions in 13 games. The TDs were down from the 23 he threw the previous season, while his INTs were up from six. Milroe also had a higher completion percentage in 2023 at 65.8%. However, he also rushed for 726 yards and 20 TDs in 2024, confirming he's a dual threat at the position.

Yahoo Sports' Nate Tice and Charles McDonald have Milroe rated as the fourth-best QB available on their big board for the 2025 NFL Draft.

"Milroe is massively improved compared to his 2023 campaign. Like, dramatically so. Even in some Alabama losses, Milore was quickly making decisions and getting rid of the ball in a timely manner, or simply tucking and running when his options weren't up to snuff.