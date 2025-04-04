Is Steph Curry a top-5 MVP candidate?

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry left, gestures after scoring during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Los Angeles Lakers, Thursday, April 3, 2025, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

In the most recent episode of "The Kevin O'Connor Show," there was a detailed discussion about Steph Curry's recent performances and his standing in the MVP race as the NBA season nears its conclusion.

O'Connor, along with guest Tom Haberstroh, delved into how Steph has been lighting it up, most notably with 52- and 37-point games. Despite his extraordinary contributions, Steph found himself ranked 12th in the MVP straw poll conducted by ESPN — a fact that both O'Connor and Haberstroh found quite bewildering.

Haberstroh emphatically pointed out that Curry's impact on the game remains profound, with his on-court presence creating gravity that opens up the floor for his teammates. This is further exemplified by the impressive offensive rating the Golden State Warriors maintain when he is in the game. Haberstroh, who was one of the few writers to place Steph fifth on his MVP ballot, expressed that such performances should elevate Steph higher in MVP discussions.

Kevin added to the conversation by highlighting the ambiguity of the fifth spot on the MVP ballot, which still seems up for grabs. He noted players like Donavan Mitchell are also in contention, but Steph's recent game-winning efforts make a strong case for him to secure that position. The Warriors' ability to appear as the stronger team in crucial matchups, such as against the Lakers on Thursday, underscores Steph’s vital role in their potential playoff success.

Steph’s playmaking and leadership have been invaluable, showcasing why he deserves more recognition in the MVP race.

