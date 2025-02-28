Is Ashton Jeanty the next great Cowboys running back? | Football 301

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - DECEMBER 31: Boise State Broncos running back Ashton Jeanty (2) runs with the football in action during the 2024 Vrbo Fiesta Bowl between the Penn State Nittany Lions and Boise State Broncos at State Farm Stadium on December 31, 2024 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Robin Alam/ISI Photos/Getty Images)

(This article was written with the assistance of Castmagic, an AI tool, and reviewed by our editorial team to ensure accuracy. Please reach out to us if you notice any mistakes.)

The Dallas Cowboys, a franchise marked by iconic stars like Emmitt Smith, might just have their sights on a new running back. Ashton Jeanty from Boise State has recently grabbed the spotlight in draft discussions. Despite choosing to skip combine workouts, Jeanty's performance on the field has already spoken volumes. But is he the missing piece for a Cowboys’ offense eager to regain dominance in the NFL?

Jeanty's numbers last season were nothing short of incredible — over 2,600 rushing yards can testify to that. But what stirs even greater anticipation is the Cowboys' interest in him. Matt Harmon from "Football 301" emphasized Jeanty's tantalizing potential, stating, "That guy was like 260 pounds running wildcat ... he's different out there." Imagine him pairing with Dak Prescott — a combination set to ignite Dallas' offense.

The Cowboys' path toward rejuvenation isn’t just about explosive passing plays. Charles McDonald noted how Jeanty's bruising running style and ability to break tackles could redefine the team's run game. In past seasons, combining top-notch offensive lines with star running backs became their identity. Could Jeanty reignite that?

Last season saw a resurgence in running back significance across the league. Premier backs like Derrick Henry and Saquon Barkley made compelling cases about the value true ground play adds to a team. Jeanty stands atop prospects primed to be Day One starters.

Drafting Jeanty could catapult the Cowboys back into the conference championship conversation. However, skeptics question the wisdom of investing heavily in a position known for its short career span.

As anticipation builds, the Cowboys have the chance to seize a generational talent, redefining their offense and potentially bringing them closer to Super Bowl dreams.

