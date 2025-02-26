How to watch the 2025 Oscars live without cable: start time, ways to stream free and more

It's been an interesting awards season, to say the least, but now it's finally time for the main event: the 2025 Oscars! This Sunday, Mar. 2, stars from some of the biggest movies of the year will gather at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, California for the 97th Academy Awards. This year's awards show will be hosted by Conan O'Brien and will feature performances from Wicked co-stars and nominees Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande, among others. 2024 Oscar winners including Cillian Murphy and Emma Stone are set to present awards this year.
As far as nominations go, Emilia Pérez leads the pack with the most 2025 Oscars nominations at 13, but the film's awards season campaign has been shrouded in drama surrounding lead actress Karla Sofía Gascón. Wicked and The Brutalist are tied for second place with 10 nominations apiece. A Complete Unknown, Conclave, Dune: Part Two, I'm Still Here, Nickel Boys, The Substance and Anora — which Yahoo's Oscars prediction formula has calculated as the front runner for Best Picture — round out the biggest category of the night.
The 2025 Oscars kick off Mar. 2 at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT on ABC. Oscars red carpet coverage will begin as early as 3:30 p.m. ET. Here’s everything you know about tuning into the Oscars this year.
When are the Oscars 2025?
The 2025 Oscars will be held on Sunday, Mar. 2.
What time are the Oscars 2025?
The 2025 Oscars will begin at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT. Live red carpet coverage will start at 3:30 p.m. ET/12:30 p.m. PT on ABC, streaming live via OnTheRedCarpet.com and the On the Red Carpet Facebook and YouTube pages.
What channel is the Oscars on?
The 97th Academy Awards will air on ABC, which you may have access to through cable or a live TV antenna. This year, you can also stream the awards live on regular Hulu — not just Hulu's live TV tier. So if you don't currently have access to ABC, all you need is a $10/month ad-supported Hulu subscription to access the 2025 Oscars live stream.
Where to watch the Oscars 2025:
Who is hosting the 2025 Oscars?
Conan O'Brien will host the 2025 Oscars. It will be the first time the comedian, podcaster and former late night host is taking on the task.
Who is presenting at the 2025 Oscars?
Last year's winners will once again serve as presenters at the Oscars, including Cillian Murphy, Emma Stone, Robert Downey Jr. and Da'Vine Joy Randolph. Other actors on the presenters list this year include Joe Alwyn, Ana de Armas, Halle Berry, Sterling K. Brown, Penélope Cruz, Willem Dafoe, Lily-Rose Depp, Elle Fanning, Whoopi Goldberg, Selena Gomez, Goldie Hawn, Scarlett Johansson, John Lithgow, Connie Nielsen, Amy Poehler, June Squibb, Ben Stiller, Oprah Winfrey and Bowen Yang.
2025 Oscars performers:
This year, in lieu of performances from the Best Original Song nominees, the Academy Awards will provide "powerful musical moments that connect film's rich history to its bold and inspiring future."
While we don't know exactly what that will entail, we do know that Wicked co-stars Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande are performing, as well as Doja Cat, Lisa of Blackpink, Queen Latifah and Raye, and a special performance by the Los Angeles Master Chorale.
Oscars nominations 2025:
Best Picture
Anora
The Brutalist
A Complete Unknown
Conclave
Dune: Part Two
Emilia Pérez
I’m Still Here
Nickel Boys
The Substance
Wicked
Best Director
Sean Baker, Anora
Brady Corbet, The Brutalist
James Mangold, A Complete Unknown
Jacques Audiard, Emilia Pérez
Coralie Fargeat, The Substance
Best Actor
Adrien Brody, The Brutalist
Timothée Chalamet, A Complete Unknown
Colman Domingo, Sing Sing
Ralph Fiennes, Conclave
Sebastian Stan, The Apprentice
Best Actress
Cynthia Erivo, Wicked
Karla Sofía Gascón, Emilia Pérez
Fernanda Torres, I'm Still Here
Mikey Madison, Anora
Demi Moore, The Substance
Best Supporting Actor
Yura Borisov, Anora
Kieran Culkin, A Real Pain
Edward Norton, A Complete Unknown
Guy Pearce, The Brutalist
Jeremy Strong, The Apprentice
Best Supporting Actress
Monica Barbaro, A Complete Unknown
Ariana Grande, Wicked
Felicity Jones, The Brutalist
Isabella Rossellini, Conclave
Zoe Saldaña, Emilia Pérez
Writing (Original Screenplay)
Anora
The Brutalist
A Real Pain
September 5
The Substance
Writing (Adapted Screenplay)
A Complete Unknown
Conclave
Emilia Pérez
Nickel Boys
Sing Sing
Animated Feature Film
Flow
Inside Out 2
Memoir of a Snail
Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl
The Wild Robot
Production Design
The Brutalist
Conclave
Dune: Part Two
Nosferatu
Wicked
Costume Design
A Complete Unknown
Conclave
Gladiator II
Nosferatu
Wicked
Cinematography
The Brutalist
Dune: Part Two
Emilia Pérez
Maria
Nosferatu
Film Editing
Anora
The Brutalist
Conclave
Emilia Pérez
Wicked
Makeup and Hairstyling
A Different Man
Emilia Pérez
Nosferatu
The Substance
Wicked
Sound
A Complete Unknown
Dune: Part Two
Emilia Pérez
Wicked
The Wild Robot
Visual Effects
Alien: Romulus
Better Man
Dune: Part Two
Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes
Wicked
Music (Original Song)
"El Mal" from Emilia Pérez
"The Journey" from The Six Triple Eight
"Like A Bird" from Sing Sing
"Mi Camino" from Emilia Pérez
"Never Too Late" from Elton John: Never Too Late
Music (Original Score)
The Brutalist
Conclave
Emilia Pérez
Wicked
The Wild Robot
Documentary Feature Film
Black Box Diaries
No Other Land
Porcelain War
Soundtrack to a Coup d’Etat
Sugarcane
International Feature Film
I'm Still Here (Brazil)
The Girl With the Needle (Denmark)
Emilia Pérez (France)
The Seed of the Sacred Fig (Germany)
Flow (Latvia)
Animated Short Film
Beautiful Men
In the Shadow of the Cypress
Magic Candies
Wander to Wonder
Yuck!
Documentary Short Film
Death by Numbers
I Am Ready, Warden
Incident
Instruments of a Beating Heart
The Only Girl in the Orchestra
Live Action Short Film
Anuja
I’m Not a Robot
The Last Ranger
A Lien
The Man Who Could Not Remain Silent