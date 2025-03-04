Hawks' Dyson Daniels sets up game-winner with a perfect steal to lift Atlanta past Memphis at the buzzer

Atlanta Hawks guard Dyson Daniels (5) shoots over Memphis Grizzlies guard Luke Kennard (10) and forward Brandon Clarke (15) in the first half of an NBA basketball game Monday, March 3, 2025, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill)

Dyson Daniels is at it again.

Daniels, the NBA’s steals leader, pulled off the perfect steal in the final seconds on Monday night to lift the Atlanta Hawks to a wild 132-130 win over the Memphis Grizzlies at the buzzer.

Daniels, with just seconds left on the clock, easily picked Desmond Bane’s pocket as he was trying to drive to the rim with the score tied up. Daniels then dribbled once before launching the ball up to Caris LeVert, who made a layup right at the buzzer to push the Hawks to the win at the FedExForum.

The steal was Daniels' third of the game. He entered the night averaging a career-high three per contest, too, which is by far the highest rate in the league. Oklahoma City Thunder star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander — who dropped another 50-point game on Monday night — is the second-closest player to Daniels, though he's only averaging 1.8 steals a night.

Daniels is in his first season with the Hawks after he was traded to Atlanta this offseason by the New OrleansPelicans, who selected him with the No. 8 overall pick in 2022 out of Australia. He’s in the midst of a breakout campaign now with his new team, averaging 13.9 points, 5.6 rebounds and four assists — all of which are career-highs.

Daniels had 14 points and seven assists in the win on Monday. Zaccharie Risacher led the way with 27 points while shooting 5-of-7 from behind the arc, and LeVert finished with 25 points off the bench. He had 16 of those 25 points in the fourth quarter. The win moved Atlanta to 28-33 on the season, though it’s lost five of its last seven games.

Bane led the Grizzlies with a triple-double with 35 points, 10 assists and 10 rebounds. Luke Kennard added 17 points, and Zach Edey finished with 15 points. Memphis lost Jaren Jackson Jr. in the opening minutes to an ankle injury, too.

The Hawks, who sit in ninth in the Eastern Conference standings, will take on the Milwaukee Bucks next on Tuesday night.