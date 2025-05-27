Florida star Alex Condon withdraws name from NBA Draft, will return to Gators for junior season

SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS - APRIL 07: Alex Condon #21 of the Florida Gators celebrates a win during the NCAA Men's Basketball National Championship game at Alamodome on April 07, 2025 in San Antonio, Texas. (Photo by Tyler Schank/NCAA Photos via Getty Images)

Sophomore forward Alex Condon played a major role in Florida winning its first national championship since the university went back-to-back during in 2006 and 2007. Now, Condon will look to repeat that feat after withdrawing his name from the 2025 NBA Draft.

Condon announced that decision Tuesday — a day before the deadline for college players with remaining eligibility to withdraw from the NBA Draft. He cited the desire to go back-to-back as a major reason he opted to return to Florida for his junior year, per ESPN.

"It's a hard thing to do, winning back-to-back," Condon said. "We're not taking it lightly. We need to get together as a team. Get back to Gainesville, share in some hardship through hard work in the summer, and get used to playing with each other. Part of the reason we were so good last season was we got used to playing with each other for two years. We need to continue that. When guys have your back, that's what makes a great team."

Condon, who is Australian, averaged 10.6 points and 7.5 rebounds with the Gators last season. Those figures ranked fourth and first on the team, respectively.

The 6-foot-11 forward ranked 40th on Yahoo Sports' NBA Draft big board, making him a possible early second-round pick in the NBA Draft. Condon pushed himself to excel offensively during private workouts with NBA teams, and told ESPN he "learned a lot about" himself during the draft process.

Florida head coach Todd Golden echoed that sentiment Tuesday, and believes Condon "positioned himself nicely," by coming back to Florida for another year.

Todd Golden says he's "thrilled" that Condon is returning to the Gators. Said he had a great process, with a lot of good feedback. "Fortunately, he's positioned himself nicely." https://t.co/EPIdqnQWt2 — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) May 27, 2025

This story will be updated.