Fantasy Baseball Bullpen Brief: Weighing the trust level of some AL closer situations

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - APRIL 02: Aroldis Chapman #44 of the Boston Red Sox pitches in the ninth inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on April 02, 2025 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Greg Fiume/Getty Images)

Fantasy baseball analyst Dalton Del Don scans the league for saves sources and provides updates to unsettled or intriguing bullpens. Go here for his National League Bullpen Brief.

Boston Red Sox

Aroldis Chapman could still be used in high-leverage situations at times, but he's emerged as the clear favorite to close in Boston. Liam Hendriks struggled to get his velocity back during the spring and is on the IL, whereas Chapman continues to look good after being one of baseball's best relievers after the All-Star break last year. Chapman has top-10 fantasy closer upside.

Chicago White Sox

The White Sox have yet to record a save this season, and opportunities will likely remain limited. Mike Clevinger looks like the favorite to close for Chicago, but he’s been used in the eighth inning and hasn’t been overly effective early on.

Detroit Tigers

Detroit’s closing situation remains undecided, but Tommy Kahnle has emerged as the favorite for saves. Beau Brieske pitched in the sixth inning during his last appearance, while Kahnle closed out the Tigers’ win. Kahnle has injury risk, but he’s an effective pitcher who should take over Detroit’s ninth-inning role. Kahnle should be added almost universally in fantasy, yet he’s still available in more than 90% of Yahoo leagues.

Los Angeles Angels

The Angels surprisingly lead the league in save opportunities despite having played fewer games than most teams. Given his modest ADP and locked-in role as closer (compared to the chaos throughout the league), Kenley Jansen looks like one of the very best RP fantasy picks this year.

Tampa Bay Rays

Pete Fairbanks’ velocity remains a bit down (97.3 mph) compared to 2022-23 (99.1), but he recorded Tampa Bay’s lone save opportunity this season. He remains a strong candidate to spend some time on the IL — Fairbanks’ career-high in innings is 45.1 — as well as be traded at the deadline. But he should rack up saves as the Rays’ closer in the meantime.

Edwin Uceta would be in the mix, but if Fairbanks gets injured or traded, Mason Montgomery is Tampa Bay's future closer.

Texas Rangers

Luke Jackson (40% rostered) has been called on to close every opportunity in which he’s been available this season, and that includes the Rangers' second game of the season, after Jackson got blown up during a save chance on Opening Day. Manager Bruce Bochy prefers using one closer, and Jackson is his guy right now. But Jackson’s K-BB% (6.3) ranks 147th out of 205 qualified relief pitchers, and his CSW (25.9%) ranks 131st. The 33-year-old owns a career 1.45 WHIP. Role is all that matters in fantasy terms but beware of Jackson’s warning signs.

Meanwhile, Chris Martin owns a 0.29 FIP and a 37.5 K-BB%. Martin’s CSW (38.2%) ranks top 15 among relievers this season, and his career WHIP is 1.13. Martin is available in nearly 50% of Yahoo leagues.

Toronto Blue Jays

Jeff Hoffman has looked terrific (0.72 SIERA) while recording three saves over four appearances with Toronto. He’d have another save (Yimi García got it instead) if not for pitching four times over five days. Hoffman had some long-term health concerns when it was revealed teams failed his physical during the offseason, but he says he feels 100%, and the results have backed it. Hoffman is a locked-in top 10 fantasy closer.