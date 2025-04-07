Fantasy Baseball 2-Start Pitcher Rankings: Who to prioritize in a rough Week 2

HOUSTON, TEXAS - APRIL 01: Hayden Wesneski #39 of the Houston Astros pitches in the first inning against the San Francisco Giants at Daikin Park on April 01, 2025 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

This week’s streamer list is far from an eye-popping group. In fact, in 12-team leagues, managers may want to only consider the top three options. On the hitting side, the Brewers have the most players to consider, while the Red Sox and Royals may be able to pitch in as well.

Two-Start Pitchers (listed in order of preference)

Hayden Wesneski, Astros, 4% (@SEA, vs. LAA)

Wesneski is an intriguing blend of having sleeper appeal from a skills perspective and a pair of enticing matchups this week. The right-hander struck out six batters in his 2025 debut, and his career ratios (3.97 ERA, 1.16 WHIP) are good enough to attract attention now that he has a permanent rotation spot on a competitive team. Facing two below-average lineups, with the first game coming at a pitcher-friendly venue, is the icing on the cake.

Richard Fitts, Red Sox, 7% (vs. TOR, @CWS)

Fitts allowed two homers in his season debut but also posted a healthy 4:0 K:BB ratio. More importantly, his fastball velocity was up by 1 mph. He will open the week against a Toronto lineup that struggled in New York over the weekend, and his second start is a favorable one. Overall, he’s an option in 12-team leagues.

Casey Mize, Tigers, 21% (vs. NYY, @MIN)

Mize should be rostered in twice as many leagues after enjoying a solid spring and striking out six batters in his 2025 debut. His initial start this week is a difficult one, although the cool April weather in Detroit could sap some power from New York’s lineup. His second outing is a reasonable matchup against a mediocre Twins lineup.

Luis Severino, Athletics, 45% (vs. SD, vs. NYM)

At first glance, Severino is off to a respectable start, having posted a 3.75 ERA and 12 strikeouts across 12 innings. But a closer look reveals concerning trends in the number of homers (two) and walks (seven) he has allowed. The right-hander has maintained his 96-mph fastball, which makes him a viable option in 15-team leagues for a pair of home starts against quality lineups.

Matthew Liberatore, Cardinals, 2% (@PIT, vs. PHI)

Many analysts were surprised when Liberatore grabbed the last rotation spot, but he showed that the Cardinals might be onto something when he allowed zero homers and zero walks across six innings in his 2025 debut. His matchup against the Pirates is appealing enough to get Liberatore into 15-team lineups, but his Phillies start is a reason to be cautious in 12-team leagues.

Simeon Woods Richardson, Twins, 3% (@KC, vs. DET)

Woods Richardson continued his long-term struggles with going deep into games when he needed 82 pitches to throw four-plus innings on April 1. His matchups this week are enticing, but he couldn’t finish five frames against the White Sox, which means that the Royals and Tigers are likely good enough to shorten his day.

Shane Smith, White Sox, 1% (@CLE, vs. BOS)

A former Rule 5 pick, Smith generated some sleeper buzz during spring training. But after issuing four walks in his debut, the youngster has raised concerns that he isn’t ready to help fantasy managers, especially while he pitches for a rebuilding team. He’s best left for AL-only leagues.

One-Start Streamers

In order, here are the best streamers for the week, with their start date and Yahoo roster rate in parentheses.

Tylor Megill vs. MIA (Wednesday, 26)

Landon Roupp vs. CIN (Tuesday, 10)

Michael Wacha vs. MIN (Thursday, 35)

Reese Olson @MIN (Friday, 31)

Kris Bubic @CLE (Friday, 32)

José Soriano @TB (Thursday, 33)

Nick Martinez @SF (Wednesday, 25)

Erick Fedde @PIT (Wednesday, 23)

Max Meyer @NYM (Wednesday, 24)

Grant Holmes @TB (Wednesday, 32)

David Peterson @ATH (Saturday, 36)

Mitchell Parker @MIA (Friday, 7)

AJ Smith-Shawver @TB (Friday, 24)

Zack Littell vs. LAA (Thursday, 10)

Griffin Canning @ATH (Friday, 5)

Jameson Taillon vs. TEX (Tuesday, 16)

Osvaldo Bido vs. SD (Wednesday, 5)

Favorable Monday-Thursday hitting matchups

Red Sox vs. Blue Jays: Boston batters are excellent volume plays when they play four games at their hitter-friendly home park. Three of the contests are against right-handed starters, which makes Wilyer Abreu (73%) a must-start player in all formats. Kristian Campbell (72%) should be universally started as well. In deeper leagues, Trevor Story (6%) is an excellent option.

Royals vs. Twins: Left-handed hitters in Kansas City may enjoy facing four right-handed starters over the next four days. That list is highlighted by Michael Massey (3%) and includes Kyle Isbel (0%) and Cavan Biggio (0%).

Brewers @ Rockies: The Brewers get their turn to take advantage of the offense-inducing nature of Coors Field. Colorado is set to start two right-handers and a lefty, which means that managers want matchup-proof hitters such as Rhys Hoskins (44%) and Joey Ortiz (19%). Left-handed hitters Garrett Mitchell (16%) and Sal Frelich (8%) can be considered for the final two games of the series.