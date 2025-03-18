'Explosive eruption' now likely on Alaska volcano Mount Spurr, scientists say

ALASKA, UNITED STATES - 13 FEBRUARY 2025: Satellite view of Mount Spurr, Alaska. The volcano has shown increased seismic activity, with a significant rise in earthquakes. Scientists estimate a 50% chance of an eruption, which could disrupt air travel and impact nearby areas. Imaged 13 February 2025. (Photo by Gallo Images/Orbital Horizon/Copernicus Sentinel Data 2025)

Gas emissions, earthquakes and ground deformations at Mount Spurr, an Alaskan volcano roughly 80 miles northwest of Anchorage, indicate that it is “progressing toward an eruption,” scientists said this week.

"This time period of unrest will eventually most likely end in an explosive eruption like the ones that happened in 1953 and 1992," Matt Haney, the scientist in charge of the Alaska Volcano Observatory told Live Science.

The 11,070-foot, ice- and snow-covered volcano has been showing signs that an eruption could happen in the coming weeks or months.

“Unrest continues at Mount Spurr volcano,” a statement posted Tuesday by the observatory and the United States Geological Survey said. “Seismicity remains elevated with numerous small, shallow volcanic earthquakes detected beneath the volcano over the past day.”

The statement added that “the volcano is moving closer to an eruption.”

The most recent eruptions at Mount Spurr

One of 53 volcanos located in the state of Alaska, the most recent eruptions to have occurred on Mount Spurr took place in 1953 and 1992. Those were located at Crater Peak, “a flank vent about 2 miles (3.2 km) from the stratovolcano's summit,” Live Science reported.

Those eruptions lasted between three and seven hours and produced ash columns rising more than 50,000 feet above sea level, according to the Associated Press.

Since then, there have been periods of increased seismic activity, including between 2004 and 2006, the AP reported. Recently, an uptick in seismic activity in October caused the Alaska Volcano Observatory to raise its alert status for the volcano from green to yellow.

Warning signs and calls for increased USGS funding

The latest seismic activity, as well as "significantly elevated" gas emissions have led scientists to conclude that Mount Spurr could erupt soon.

"We expect to see further increases in seismic activity, gas emissions and surface heating prior to an eruption, if one were to occur," the observatory said in a statement last week. "Such stronger unrest may provide days to weeks of additional warning."

Officials with the observatory say that one of the biggest potential hazards to Alaska residents would be caused by diminished air quality due to falling ash, ABC News reported.

Republican senators Lisa Murkowski and Dan Sullivan have introduced legislation to increase federal funding for the USGS to continue volcano monitoring in the state, KTUU News reported.

“The Alaska Volcano Observatory is actively monitoring increased activity at Mount Spurr, just west of Anchorage, reminding us how vital continuous and reliable detection, warning, and response systems are across the Pacific Ring of Fire,” Murkowski said in a statement last week.

“Just this week, experts predicted Mount Spurr in Southcentral could erupt in a matter of weeks, less than 100 miles west of Ted Stevens International — the fourth largest air cargo hub in the world. Volcanic eruptions not only threaten Alaska communities but can also disrupt global trade and aviation along the heavily trafficked flight paths over our state,” Sullivan wrote in his own statement.