Elly De La Cruz cranks two HRs, post 7 RBI, all while using a 'torpedo bat' for the first time

CINCINNATI, OHIO - MARCH 31: Elly De La Cruz #44 of the Cincinnati Reds flips his bat on a two-run home run in the seventh inning against the Texas Rangers at Great American Ball Park on March 31, 2025 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Jeff Dean/Getty Images)

The legend of the "torpedo bat" grows.

Elly De La Cruz had what will surely stand as one of the best individual games of the 2025 MLB season Monday while leading the Cincinnati Reds to a 14-3 win over the Texas Rangers.

The third-year rising star finished Monday 4 of 5 at the plate with two home runs, seven RBI and a steal. It was a strong day at the office by any account that may or may not have come with an assist from his equipment.

De La Cruz confirmed after the game that he played Monday with a "torpedo bat." It was the first time he's ever used one in a game.

In case you've somehow missed it, the "torpedo bat" rocketed to instant stardom over the weekend when the Yankees launched 15 home runs in three games against the Brewers as more than half the lineup used them. Players across MLB have since joined the party, including De La Cruz Monday night. Here are some of the results:

Facing a 1-1 count in the second inning, De La Cruz launched a rocket over the centerfield wall off a Kumar Rocker slider over the plate.

Elly De La Cruz teed off on this pitch for his first home run of 2025 💥 pic.twitter.com/zIsrxEqP1w — MLB (@MLB) March 31, 2025

De La Cruz's blast doubled Cincinnati's lead to 6-0.

Then in the seventh inning, De La Cruz hit another one. This one, off a Gerson Garabito fastball, traveled 436 feet over the right-centerfield wall and was launched at 110.2 mph off De La Cruz's bat.

436 FT and 110.2 MPH off the bat!



Elly De La Cruz CRUSHES this ball for his second home run of the night! 😱 pic.twitter.com/a6Cs06JKJK — MLB (@MLB) April 1, 2025

That home run extended Cincinnati's lead to 14-0. The home runs were his first in four games this season.

De La Cruz, of course, is one of baseball's most talented young players. He hit 25 home runs last season and has previously proven capable of launching mammoth home runs. He was asked for his assessment of the bat after the game.

"It feels good," De La Cruz told reporters when asked about the bat. "It feels really good."

Yeah, it feels good.

But did the "torpedo bat" have anything to do with his performance? Nobody knows yet. The sample size is too small.

But the returns through the first few days of the MLB are compelling. And De La Cruz appears ready to keep the torpedo bat in his arsenal. Just check out his response at the end of this video when asked if he's going to use it again.