Eagles reportedly make Saquon Barkley highest-paid RB in NFL history with $41.2M extension

Dallas Cowboys v Philadelphia Eagles PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - DECEMBER 29: Saquon Barkley #26 of the Philadelphia Eagles reacts against the Dallas Cowboys at Lincoln Financial Field on December 29, 2024 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images) (Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)
By Jason Owens, Yahoo Sports

The Philadelphia Eagles have agreed to a two-year, $41.2 million extension with Saquon Barkley, making him the highest-paid running back in NFL history, ESPN's Adam Schefter reports.

Per the report, the contract includes $36 million in guaranteed money and has an additional $15 million in escalators available. Barkley will sign the extension one season into a three-year, $37.75 million deal he signed to join the Eagles last offseason from the New York Giants.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated.

