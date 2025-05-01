Dynasty rookie superflex mock draft: When should you take Travis Hunter? | Yahoo Fantasy Forecast

By Matt Harmon,Nate Tice, Yahoo Sports

Subscribe to Yahoo Fantasy Forecast

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | YouTube

We are officially in post-draft content season and now know where all the players have landed. It's also prime dynasty rookie draft season for many managers so no better time for a mock draft. Nate Tice joins Matt Harmon for a dynasty rookie superflex mock draft. The two alternate picks in a 12-team, 2-round mock and discuss some of the biggest debates in dynasty right now. Harmon and Tice touch on Travis Hunter's fantasy value and when it's the right time to take a dart throw on Jaxson Dart.

(6:00) - 1st round picks 1-8: When should you take Travis Hunter?

(33:20) - 1st round picks 9-12: Is it okay to gamble on Jaxson Dart this early in superflex?

(47:40) - 2nd round picks 1-4: This one WR could be the best sleeper pick in the draft

(59:30) - 2nd round picks: 5-12: Which sleeper RBs should you target here?

🖥️ Watch this full episode on YouTube

Check out the rest of the Yahoo Sports podcast family at https://apple.co/3zEuTQj or at Yahoo Sports Podcasts

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirWDUV 105.5 The Dove - Continuous Lite Favorites Logo
    View All
    1-888-723-9388

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wduv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!