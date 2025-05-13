Draft Lotto winners and losers: Mavs! Poor Jazz and Wiz! Giannis trades! Plus, Tatum's injury and Knicks go up 3-1 | The Kevin O'Connor Show

By Tom Haberstroh,Kevin O&#39;Connor, Yahoo Sports

Subscribe to The Kevin O'Connor Show

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | YouTube

One of the wildest days in NBA history is recapped in full on this edition of the KOC Show. First, the Dallas Mavericks pull off the dang-near-impossible, winning the NBA Draft Lottery with only 1.8% odds! Will Nico Harrison KEEP or TRADE that pick? Don't miss KOC's full Round 1 Mock Draft based on the outcome of a WILD lottery. Plus, Tom Haberstroh joins to discuss the heartbreaking Jayson Tatum injury, and the Knicks taking a commanding 3-1 lead.

(0:52) NBA Draft Lottery recap

(7:46) Does Flagg fit in Dallas?

(12:41) Should NBA change lottery again?

(16:38) Draft Lottery winners & losers

(34:29) Knicks vs. Celtics Game 4 recap

(49:36) Pacers vs. Cavaliers Game 4 recap

(54:04) Thunder vs. Nuggets Game 4 recap

(59:18) Wolves vs. Warriors series update

(1:02:12) KOC’s 2025 NBA Mock Draft

(1:02:33) Picks 1-5

(1:12:55) Picks 6-10

(1:21:26) Picks 11-20

(1:38:55) Picks 21-30

🖥️ Watch this full episode on YouTube

Check out the rest of the Yahoo Sports podcast family at https://apple.co/3zEuTQj or at Yahoo Sports Podcasts

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirWDUV 105.5 The Dove - Continuous Lite Favorites Logo
    View All
    1-888-723-9388

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wduv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!