Don't worry about Juan Soto, Orioles get roasted & Ohtani has a baby | Baseball Bar-B-Cast

Subscribe to Baseball Bar-B-Cast

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | YouTube

Juan Soto may be off to a slow start, but the Mets have a lot of excitement stirring at Citi Field. Jake Mintz and Jordan Shusterman discuss the Mets mopping the Cardinals, Pete Alonso's hot start and why no one should be worried about Juan Soto.

Plus, Ronald Acuña Jr. calls out his manager, the Yankees play an away game at their home field, Shohei Ohtani has a baby which creates a hot take about maternity leave in the MLB and we go Turbo Mode to recap the weekend.

All this and more when you join us for Baseball Bar-B-Cast.

(2:20) - When MOP-purtunity knocks - Mets sweep 4-game series against Cardinals

(23:00) - How sweep it is: Braves sweep Twins amidst Acuña drama

(35:40) - How sweep it is: Guardians out-class Pirates in Pittsburgh

(39:05) - Yankees take 2 out of 3 in Tampa homecoming

(44:05) - Dodgers take 2 out of 3 in Texas

(52:45) - Sorry for your mentions: Orioles get ROASTED on social media after 24-2 loss

(59:20) - Turbo Mode: Jake and Jordan recap rest of the weekend action

Follow the show on X at @CespedesBBQ

Follow Jake @Jake_Mintz

Follow Jordan @J_Shusterman_

🖥️ Watch this full episode on YouTube

Check out the rest of the Yahoo Sports podcast family at https://apple.co/3zEuTQj or at Yahoo Sports Podcasts