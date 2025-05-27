Cristiano Ronaldo appears ready to leave Al Nassr after season-ending loss: 'This chapter is over'

Nassr's Portuguese forward #7 Cristiano Ronaldo runs with the ball during the Saudi Pro League football match between Al-Nassr and Al-Khaleej at Al-Awwal Park in Riyadh on May 21, 2025. (Photo by Fayez NURELDINE / AFP) (Photo by FAYEZ NURELDINE/AFP via Getty Images)

Cristiano Ronaldo’s time with Al Nassr appears to be coming to an end.

Ronaldo, shortly after the club’s final match of the Saudi Pro League’s season on Monday, posted a cryptic message on social media hinting that he had played his last match with the franchise.

“This chapter is over,” he wrote. “The story? Still being written. Grateful to all.”

While it’s unclear what that means specifically, Ronaldo’s current contract with Al Nassr is due to expire in June. It doesn’t sound like Ronaldo is going to retire, either — even though, at 40 years old, he could absolutely walk away from the game as one of the best players to ever compete.

Ronaldo has plenty of options available to him. Marca reported earlier this month that he had received a significant offer from an unnamed Brazilian club, which could result in Ronaldo competing in the Club World Cup next month. Four Brazilian teams, Botafogo, Fluminense, Flamengo and Palmeiras, are set to compete in that tournament, which starts on June 14 in the United States. If Ronaldo is going to pull that off, however, he'll have to make a decision quickly.

Ronaldo scored a goal on Monday in Al Nassr’s 3-2 loss to Al Fateh, which marked his 99th goal and 105th match with the team. Al Nassr failed to qualify for the AFC Champions League next season The five-time Ballon d'Or winner had 24 goals in 29 matches this season, his third with the team. He signed a deal in December 2022 that paid him around $200 million a season after a two-year run with Manchester United.

Only time will tell what Ronaldo opts to do during the next, and perhaps final, stage of his playing career. But with the Al Nassr chapter seemingly behind him, it looks like a move is imminent.