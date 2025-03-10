Craig Wolfley, longtime Steelers offensive lineman, radio broadcaster, dies at 66

PITTSBURGH, PA - SEPTEMBER 8: Craig Wolfley, a former offensive lineman for the Pittsburgh Steelers and current radio broadcaster, reports from the sideline during a game between the Steelers and Tennessee Titans at Heinz Field on September 8, 2013 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The Titans defeated the Steelers 16-9. (Photo by George Gojkovich/Getty Images)

Craig Wolfley, a former NFL offensive lineman for the Pittsburgh Steelers and Minnesota Vikings, has died at the age of 66. He had recently been diagnosed with an undisclosed form of cancer.

Wolfley was drafted by the Steelers in the fifth round of the 1980 NFL draft out of Syracuse. He played 10 seasons in Pittsburgh before finishing his career with the Vikings, starting 104 games at left guard and left tackle.

Following his 12-year NFL career, Wolfley entered broadcasting and worked as a sideline reporter for the Pittsburgh Steelers before moving into a color commentary role on WDVE-FM radio.

"As an offensive lineman, his grit and dedication were essential to our success, contributing to the solid foundation of the Steelers' offensive line in the 1980s and 1990s," said Steelers president Art Rooney II in a statement. "His work ethic and commitment to excellence were felt both in the locker room and on the field, and his leadership was always evident.

"Following his retirement from playing, Craig seamlessly transitioned into a broadcaster, providing insightful commentary and analysis as part of the Steelers Radio Network. His passionate voice and deep understanding of the game made him a trusted figure for Steelers fans, and his humor, warmth, and enthusiasm left a lasting impact on our community."

Football wasn't Wolfley's only passion. He was also involved in the weight lifting and boxing worlds. He finished in fifth place in the 1981 World's Strongest Man competition and lost a four-round boxing match to Eric "Butterbean" Esch in 2002.

Wolfley is survived by his wife Faith, his brother Ron, a former NFL running back, and six children.