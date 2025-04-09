Colorado coach Deion Sanders isn't worried about steering his players from certain teams anymore

FILE - Colorado head coach Deion Sanders watches during the first half during an NCAA college football game against Arizona, Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024, in Tucson, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri, File)

It appears that neither Colorado star in the NFL Draft will be pulling an Eli Manning. Or, for an older reference, pulling a John Elway.

Colorado coach Deion Sanders made some headlines last year when he said that he would make sure his two first-round prospects, quarterback Shedeur Sanders and receiver/cornerback Travis Hunter, would go to certain franchises. He insinuated that he'd advise them to not play for certain poorly run teams, and even said about that potential situation, "It's going to be an Eli."

Manning, and Elway before him, refused to play for the teams that drafted them first overall and forced trades. It worked out well. Elway and Manning each won two Super Bowls with the team that traded for them.

But despite that threat and the ongoing presence of some dysfunctional teams in the NFL, Sanders has softened that stance. There will be no "Eli" this year.

Deion Sanders not worried about landing spots

Sanders, in an interview with Yahoo Sports' Charles McDonald, said that he isn't worried anymore about a team he isn't comfortable with drafting Sanders or Hunter. Sanders has two sons, Shedeur and Shilo, in this NFL Draft along with Hunter. Shedeur is a top quarterback and Shilo plays safety.

Which teams was Deion Sanders trying to avoid? He wouldn't say, but he said he has had discussions with them.

"I've talked to all the parties of the teams that fit that description," Sanders told McDonald. "I'm not going in that direction right now because I know who they are. We've had kind of like a meeting of minds that they can ensure me. Some of those teams probably won't pick my sons anyway. So, you know, you don't have to get ruffled up over something that ain't gonna happen no way. Like [if] we know you're going there, I would probably do something behind the curtains but I don't need to."

It appears that whoever either of Sanders' sons or Hunter goes to, there won't be a complaint.

Sanders explains which teams are bad landing spots

It does not seem that Deion Sanders will be pushing his weight around when it comes to

The front offices are consistently bad when they make not intelligent moves, when they find themselves in this place of picking early every year," Sanders told Yahoo Sports. "And you have opportunity to provoke change and you don't when opportunities are laying right there before you. It's sort of like a lot of fans are fans and they just only blow them when they're hot."

Sanders comes at it from a unique perspective. He played for five teams over a storied 14-year career that ended up with him being inducted to the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Then he spent a long stretch in the media, most notably with NFL Network. He has spent a long time around the NFL.

"I understand and I know behind the curtains what lies there," Sanders said.