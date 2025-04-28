Browns reach 1-year deal with WR Diontae Johnson after selecting two QBs in the NFL Draft

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - JANUARY 11: Diontae Johnson #18 of the Baltimore Ravens runs the ball during a Wild Card Playoff Game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at M&T Bank Stadium on January 11, 2025, in Baltimore, Maryland. The Ravens defeated the Steelers 28-14. (Kara Durrette/Getty Images)

Diontae Johnson is on the move again.

The Cleveland Browns struck a one-year deal with Johnson on Monday afternoon, according to the NFL Network's Mike Garafolo . Johnson met with the Browns earlier on Monday before the two sides struck a deal, which lands him with his third AFC North team in the last two years.

Johnson split time last season with the Carolina Panthers, Baltimore Ravens and the Houston Texans. He had 375 yards and three touchdowns across the board, though the bulk of that was with the Panthers. Carolina opted to trade Johnson to the Ravens in October, though he was suspended for one game after he refused to take the field against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 13. He didn't play for the team again, and was later waived on Dec. 20 .

Johnson played one game with the Texans, who then waived him.

“Unfortunately, it didn’t work out,” Texans coach DeMeco Ryans said at the time.

The Ravens later claimed Johnson waivers , but he became a free agent this offseason. The move for Baltimore to reclaim him was a procedural one which could help it land an additional draft pick in 2026.

Johnson will now join a Browns team that has struggled offensively in recent years without a consistent quarterback. Deshaun Watson is still recovering from an Achilles injury, and Joe Flacco is now the most experienced quarterback on the team — though he turned 40 in January. The Steelers selected former Colorado star Shedeur Sanders in the NFL Draft after his fall to the fifth round on Saturday. They also have Kenny Pickett and Dillon Gabriel, who they took with the No. 94 overall pick in the draft, available. The starting job in Cleveland is very much up for grabs.

Johnson will join Jerry Jeudy and Cedric Tillman, among others, in the Browns' wide receivers room. Jeudy was traded to Cleveland last March, and he led the team with 1,229 receiving yards last season while they went just 3-14. He more than doubled the next closest receiver on the team in yards.

Though Johnson has had a tumultuous past year, he should be able to provide solid help to whoever ends up running the Browns’ offense this fall.