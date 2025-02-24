Backstreet Boys 'Into the Millennium' residency at The Sphere extended: How to get tickets for the new dates

Backstreet's back and they're headed to the Strip. Well, to be more specific they're headed to The Sphere. Legendary boy band the Backstreet Boys have announced a summer residency at the famous Sphere in Las Vegas, the 18,600 seat venue that first opened in 2023. Previous acts who have had residencies at The Sphere include Dead & Company, U2 and The Eagles, but the Backstreet Boys will be the first pop act to hold court at the state-of-the-art venue. Performances will run between July 11 – Aug. 17, 2025, with the band promising to "do things we could have never have imagined back in '99." For everything you need to know about the Backstreet Boys residency at The Sphere, including how to get tickets for newly-added concert dates, read on.

When will the Backstreet Boys perform at The Sphere?

The five original members of the Backstreet Boys — Nick Carter, Howie Dorough, AJ McLean, Brian Littrell and Kevin Richardson — will be performing at The Sphere in Las Vegas. Performance dates are July 11, 12, 13, 18, 19, 20, 25, 26 and 27, and August 1, 2, 3, 8, 9, 10, 15, 16, and 17, 2025..

When do tickets for the Backstreet Boys "Into the Millennium" shows at The Sphere go on sale?

Tickets, including concert-hotel packages, for the Backstreet Boys Sphere dates between July 11 – Aug. 10 are currently on sale at Ticketmaster. Tickets for three newly-added dates, Aug. 15, 16, and 17, will first be available via the Backstreet Boys Fan Club Presale beginning Tuesday, February 25 at 12 p.m. ET. Fans who previously signed up for the Artist Presale can access it beginning Wednesday, February 26 at 12 p.m. ET. The general on sale will begin Friday, February 28 at 9am PT at backstreetboys.com and Ticketmaster.

Backstreet Boys Sphere residency ticket cost:

Individual ticket prices for the remaining seats at the Backstreet Boys residency at The Sphere start around $320 to $400 depending on show date, and run all the way up to $1,200. There are also tickets starting between $133 and $184 depending on the show on StubHub. You can purchase ticket and hotel packages which include a single ticket to the show, two nights The Venetian Resort Las Vegas or Virgin Hotels Las Vegas, and additional perks, starting between $599 and $939.

Who will be performing with the Backstreet Boys at their Sphere residency?

No opening acts or guests have been announced for the Backstreet Boys residency.

Which of the Backstreet Boys will be performing?

The five original members of the Backstreet Boys, Nick Carter, Brian Littrell, AJ McLean, Kevin Richardson and Howie Dorough, are all scheduled to perform at The Sphere residency. Littrell, who revealed years ago that he was diagnosed with vocal tension dysphonia and distonia, has no plans to miss any shows.