Austin Wells begins Yankees season with home run as first catcher to bat leadoff in franchise history

TAMPA, FLORIDA - MARCH 16, 2025: Austin Wells #28 of the New York Yankees celebrates with teammates in the dugout after scoring a run during the first inning of a game against the Pittsburgh Pirates at George M. Steinbrenner Field on March 16, 2025 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Leah King/Diamond Images via Getty Images)

New York Yankees catcher Austin Wells immediately justified the decision to bat him leadoff. Atop the Yankees' Opening Day lineup, Wells put his team on the board first with a home run off Freddy Peralta.

Wells, 24, is the first Yankees catcher to ever bat leadoff and was confirmed for that spot earlier this week by manager Aaron Boone.