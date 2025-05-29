Are Titans putting Cam Ward through a 'stupid' charade or necessary football tradition?

Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward (1) looks to throw a pass during an NFL football practice Wednesday, May 28, 2025, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)

Based on the conversation in an "Inside Coverage" podcast episode, Yahoo Sports' Charles Robinson and Frank Schwab have mixed views about how the Tennessee Titans are handling rookie quarterback Cam Ward.

Schwab is baffled by the Titans' approach to splitting reps between Ward and Will Levis.

“Why? What’s the point in all this? ... We all know Cam Ward’s starting Week 1," Schwab said. "I find this stupid.”

Schwab suggests the Titans are playing games and should focus on getting their No. 1 overall draft pick ready to be the starter.

His main argument: It’s pointless and disingenuous for head coach Brian Callahan to be splitting first-team reps or framing the starting QB job as something Ward has to "earn," especially since everyone knows Ward is the starter from Day 1 unless he gets hurt or something very unexpected happens. These types of mind games are “stupid," so why are the Titans even bothering with this charade?

This is reminiscent of the Urban Meyer/Trevor Lawrence situation in Jacksonville, a QB competition that wasn't real.

Does anyone — inside or outside the Titans — really believe there’s a QB battle happening? The pretense in Nashville is unnecessary.

There's value in making Cam Ward 'earn' the job to lead the Titans

Robinson disagrees and feels there’s real value in letting Ward “earn” the starting job, even if the competition isn’t entirely authentic. He compares it to his own (albeit high school) experience of being announced as a starter and how meaningful that was for his growth and confidence. It's beneficial for a young player to have a sense of accomplishment and momentum by going out and winning the job in camp, even if it’s a bit of theater. He argues that being “given” the starting job outright, simply because of draft status, takes away that motivational aspect. Some level of competition is a longstanding football tradition and a useful bit of preseason theater.

There's recent NFL history to back up the approach. Robinson references head coach Sean Payton running a similar "open competition" with Bo Nix and Jarrett Stidham in Denver, which everyone knew wasn't true, but he insists there's still some intangible value to being publicly anointed as the starter at the end of a process, even if the process is a bit of a facade. The "theater" is part and parcel of football culture.

Even a staged competition can help a young QB’s mentality and buy-in, allowing Ward to feel like he’s achieved something, which has value for the player and locker room.

