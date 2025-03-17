Anthony Davis assigned to G League as he prepares to return to Mavericks

DALLAS, TEXAS - MARCH 03: Anthony Davis #3 of the Dallas Mavericks looks on during the first half of the game against the Sacramento Kings at American Airlines Center on March 03, 2025 in Dallas, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

Anthony Davis has been assigned to the Texas Legends of the NBA G League, the Dallas Mavericks announced on Monday.

Davis, who was acquired from the Los Angeles Lakers for Luka Dončić, has played just once for the Mavericks after injuring his adductor on Feb. 8. He is reportedly eager to return before the end of the regular season with the Mavericks sitting in the final play-in spot in the Western Conference with a 33-36 record.

Considering Davis has been out over a month and his value to the franchise, there is reportedly concern about him returning too soon and re-aggravating the injury. ESPN's Tim McMahon reports that there were discussions about shutting Davis down for the season, but the 10-time NBA All-Star has pushed to attempt to play before next season.

Injuries have made a massive impact on the Mavericks this season. During Sunday's loss to the Philadelphia 76ers they only dressed the league-minimum eight active players — something that's happened multiple times this season.

Davis, Kyrie Irving (torn ACL) and Dereck Lively II (ankle stress fracture) are among the current Mavericks out injured. Kessler Edwards and Brandon Williams, a pair of two-way players, are approaching their limit of 50 games with the NBA team before they must be returned to the G League as the team is lacking financial flexibility to sign them to regular contracts.

Any more hits to the roster and it's a possibility that the Mavericks could wind up forfeiting games.