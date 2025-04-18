A.J. Brown pranks Eagles fans, makes them think he was traded by showing off No. 11 Patriots jersey

FOXBOROUGH, MA - SEPTEMBER 10: Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown (11) grabs the ball in front of New England Patriots cornerback Christian Gonzalez (6) during a game between the New England Patriots and the Philadelphia Eagles on September 10, 2023, at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Fred Kfoury III/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

If Philadelphia Eagles fans briefly felt their hearts skip a beat late Thursday night, it was probably due to A.J. Brown. While Philadelphia fans were at home minding their own business, Brown decided to instill fear into their souls by making fans think he got traded.

It all started after Brown posted a video with a cryptic message on Instagram. The caption read, "The wait is finally over."

In the video, Brown held up something just out of view. After looking at the camera, Brown turned and revealed a No. 11 New England Patriots jersey. He told viewers, "Well, it's finally official. The wait is over."

The implications were potentially devastating to Eagles fans. Did Brown — who has worn No. 11 his entire NFL career — just announce he was traded to the Patriots?

Thankfully, that fear only lasted a few seconds. Brown turned the jersey around, showing fans it was actually a signed Julian Edelman jersey.

Brown knew exactly what he was doing with the video. He laughed as he showed fans the back of the jersey, and teased Eagles fans whose hearts were beating hard at the thought of their star wideout being traded. He then said, "I play too much. I have fun."

Brown also revealed a signed Tom Brady jersey. After he expressed excitement over both jerseys, Brown sat down and looked into the camera, telling Eagles fans, "Don't take me serious."

That should come as a welcome relief for Eagles supporters. Brown turned in yet another excellent season with the Eagles in 2024, catching 67 passes for 1,079 yards and 7 touchdowns. He played a major role in getting the Eagles to the Super Bowl, catching six passes for 96 yards and a touchdown in the NFC Championship game. Brown also added a touchdown during the Eagles' 40-22 Super Bowl win over the Kansas City Chiefs.

There isn't a major threat of Brown leaving the Eagles any time soon. The 27-year-old signed a three-year, $96 million extension with the franchise in 2024. That deal was tacked on to the end of his previous contract with the Eagles, keeping Brown in Philadelphia through the 2029 NFL season.

That didn't stop Brown from messing with Eagles fans Thursday night. While some fanbases might be furious if a star player pulled a stunt like that, Eagles fans are probably still basking in that Super Bowl victory.

Brown's prank — whether fans found it funny or not — wasn't enough to bring them down.