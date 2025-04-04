Aaron Judges matches Babe Ruth with 321 homers in first 1,000 Yankees games

Apr 3, 2025; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees center fielder Aaron Judge (99) doubles during the sixth inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Aaron Judge is off to a great start. To both the 2025 season and his New York Yankees career.

The reigning AL MVP hit his MLB-best sixth homer of the season and 17th RBI of the season against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Friday, taking reliever Tim Mayza deep to push the Yankees' lead to 9-1.

The homer was 106.7 mph off the bat and traveled 403 feet, per Statcast. Reminder: he's doing this without the (somewhat overrated) torpedo bats.

Rising on the Road 🫡 pic.twitter.com/CFaq86eCn8 — New York Yankees (@Yankees) April 4, 2025

The homer was the 321st of Judge's 1,000-game career, which is significant because a different slugger also had 321 in his first 1,000 games with the Yankees. Babe Ruth had that many after joining the team in his trade from the Boston Red Sox.

Judge was already MLB's all-time leader in home runs in his first 1,000 games. He also just tied an MLB record with his 17 RBI in the season's first six games.

It defies belief that a player could match Ruth's historic power output after the Hall of Famer became a full-time outfielder rather than continue as a starting pitcher. It's not the first time Judge has matched Ruth in the record books, or the second, but there simply isn't a modern player who can match his power output at full strength, though Shohei Ohtani has narrowed the gap a little.