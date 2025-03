LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - DECEMBER 22: Tight end Luke Farrell #89 of the Las Vegas Raiders stands on the field prior to an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders, at Allegiant Stadium on December 22, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Brooke Sutton/Getty Images)

San Francisco's deal with former Jaguars tight end Luke Farrell is reportedly for three years and up to $20.25 million, with $11 million guaranteed, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Farrell has been with Jacksonville since the team drafted him in the fifth round out of Ohio State in 2021. Over the past four seasons, in 66 games, Farrell has 318 total receiving yards and zero touchdowns.