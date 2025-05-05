49ers GM John Lynch on Brock Purdy contract extension talks: 'We're having really good, positive discussions'

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 28: Brock Purdy #13 of the San Francisco 49ers celebrates with GM John Lynch after defeating the Detroit Lions 34-31 in the NFC Championship Game at Levi's Stadium on January 28, 2024 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

The San Francisco 49ers have some unfinished business this offseason. With the draft in the books, the team can turn its attention to backing up the truck to sign quarterback Brock Purdy to a long-term contract extension.

While a deal isn't done yet, it sure sounds like the 49ers expect to get it done. San Francisco general manager John Lynch gave an optimistic prognosis of the situation Monday, saying the team is "having really good, positive discussions" with Purdy's camp, per Pro Football Talk.

"Yeah, I can tell you, we've made it a practice not to talk about negotiations. And that goes way back to when I was playing. I felt like that was my business and I didn't want the world knowing it. So I've always been very sensitive to that," Lynch said. "But what I will tell you and can tell you is we're having really good, positive discussions. When it gets done, I'm not sure. Hope sooner rather than later, but hope is not a strategy. So, we're making progress. We've had good discussions."

Lynch made those comments during an appearance on Chris Simms' "Unbuttoned" podcast Monday.

That shouldn't necessarily come as a surprise. The 49ers have spent the entire offseason preparing for Purdy's new deal. Team owner Jed York in April went so far as to say the reason the team was not as active in free agency was to make sure it had money to sign Purdy.

Given Purdy's position — and importance to the 49ers — the team is going to have to commit a ton of money to ink Purdy to a long-term deal. Ten different quarterbacks are set to make over $50 million next season, and Purdy has the numbers worthy of joining that group.

Since being drafted by the 49ers as Mr. Irrelevant in 2022, Purdy, 25, has thrown 64 touchdowns against 27 interceptions. He made the Pro Bowl in 2023 and finished third in the MVP voting that season. Perhaps most importantly, he's posted a 23-13 record as a starter, and led the team on deep playoff runs in both 2022 and 2023.

As a result of his low draft status, Purdy has yet to make over $1 million in salary during the course of a season. That will change in 2025, as Purdy is set to make $5.3 million. If he and the 49ers can't reach a deal, Purdy would hit the free-agent market after the 2025 NFL season, where he stands to see his salary skyrocket.

The 49ers aren't going to let another team have that opportunity. Both York and Lynch have made it clear signing Purdy is a priority. While that's going to cost a ton of money, it will be well worth it compared to the alternative.