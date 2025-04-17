2025 NFL Draft: Browns GM Andrew Berry speaks glowingly about Travis Hunter's ability as No. 2 pick looms

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - FEBRUARY 25: General manager Andrew Berry of the Cleveland Browns speaks to the media during the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center on February 25, 2025 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

The Cleveland Browns aren't on the clock yet, but it sure sounds like fans can pencil in their pick. Browns general manager Andrew Berry may have tipped his hand Thursday when he was asked about Colorado two-way star Travis Hunter.

Berry had nothing but positive things to say about Hunter's ability. While talking about the Buffaloes' star, Berry spoke in phrases that made it sound like Hunter was already a member of the team.

"He really never comes off the field. It's unbelievable because there are more plays in a college game than there is in a pro game. The guy barely pants. That's a thing. It's quite incredible.

That being said, what he would attempt to do has not been been done in our league. But we wouldn't necessarily put a cap or a governor in terms of what he could do. We would want to be smart in terms of how we started him out. I think I mentioned before we would see his first home as a receiver and his second home on the defensive side of the ball."

Berry also compared Hunter to Los Angeles Dodgers two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani, calling both men unicorns due to their ability to excel in two different positions.

It's worth noting Berry was just speaking generally about Hunter as a prospect, and not necessarily signaling that the Browns would take Hunter with the No. 2 overall pick. But those comments sure read as if the pick was already made. Berry's comments on how the Browns would utilize Hunter, in particular, stand out. Would Berry really speak that openly, and with that much detail, about the team's plans for a player he's not even going to take?

The Browns should get the player they desire April 24. The Tennessee Titans are expected to select Miami quarterback Cam Ward with the No. 1 overall pick. That's not a guarantee, though it seems to be leaning that way. Ward certainly appears to be on board with the idea too.

That leaves Hunter on the board for the Browns at No. 2. Given Berry's comments Thursday, it doesn't sound like the team will pass on the Heisman winner. If and when Hunter goes to the Browns in the first round, Berry will face questions on how he feels about the Colorado star and how the team plans to utilize his unique talents.

He won't even have to answer those questions. He can just play a recording of Thursday's comments.