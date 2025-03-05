2025 NFL Draft scouting report: Grey Zabel, C/OG, North Dakota State

FARGO, NORTH DAKOTA - OCTOBER 29: Grey Zabel #74 of the North Dakota State Bison against the Illinois State Redbirds at FARGODOME on October 29, 2022 in Fargo, North Dakota. (Photo by Sean Arbaut/Getty Images)

Nate Tice: Grey Zabel has clean technique, tons of experience (at four spots along the line, too) and never plays out of control.

He doesn’t have ideal bulk, but he is a good athlete and his calm style lets him stay in balanced positions that let his strong hands latch on and win rep after rep. That stood out during one-on-ones at the Senior Bowl and against Colorado in the season opener.

This draft doesn’t have many centers at the top, and it’s the one position that Zabel doesn’t have multigame experience, but he looks like a plug-and-play starter there whose technique, lateral athleticism and skill set will be highlighted — and lack of ideal bulk nullified.

Charles McDonald: Zabel is an explosive, experienced lineman. He can really knock guys back out of his stance and has the flexibility to be a people mover.

Zabel had an absurd 36.5 vertical inch jump at the scouting combine despite weighing 312 pounds. He’s a phenomenal athlete and has a real chance to go Round 1.