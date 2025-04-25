2025 NFL Draft: Huge crowd of Packers fans cheers 1st round pick of WR Matthew Golden

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - JANUARY 1: Matthew Golden #2 of the Texas Longhorns makes a reception during the fourth quarter of the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on January 1, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

Matthew Golden got a hero's welcome to the Green Bay Packers.

The biggest ovation from the first night of the NFL draft at Lambeau Field came, unsurprisingly, when the Green Bay Packers made their pick. After a rendition of the "Beer Barrel Polka" the Packers pick was announced. And with the 23rd overall pick the Packers had some fun, taking speedy Texas receiver Matthew Golden.

Packers president Mark Murphy, who announced the pick, made the Packers fans wait a bit by talking about the atmosphere at the draft and the history of the franchise. Then he announced the pick and the Packers fans, which stretched as far as could be seen on the telecast, erupted in cheers. Then Golden, who attended the draft in Green Bay, came on stage and hugged NFL commissioner. And the Packers fans erupted again.

Not many draftees get that kind of moment.

The Packers weren't that thin at receiver, with Jayden Reed and Romeo Doubs. They hadn't drafted a receiver in the first round since 2002. But with Christian Watson's health in question, the Packers took a shot on a receiver who ran the 40-yard dash in less than 4.3 seconds. Golden came on as last season progressed as a big-time playmaker for the Longhorns, who made the College Football Playoff. He'll certainly help the Packers offense.

Already, Golden had Packers fans screaming his name. There will be more of that if he makes big plays like he did with the Longhorns.