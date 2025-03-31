2025 NBA Playoff Picture: Here's what's at stake in the East and West with two weeks to go

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - MARCH 26: Luka Doncic #77 of the Los Angeles Lakers dribbles against Andrew Nembhard #2 of the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on March 26, 2025 in Indianapolis, Indiana. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

The NBA playoff picture will come into clearer view each day between now and the end of the regular season on April 13. In the meantime, we will provide detailed daily updates on the landscape, including magic numbers, strength of schedule, relevant tiebreakers and the stakes for every day's slate of games.

WESTERN CONFERENCE

1. Oklahoma City Thunder (62-12)

• Clinched No. 1 seed and first-round playoff series vs. No. 8 seed (determined by play-in tournament)

2. Houston Rockets (49-26)

• Net rating: 5.2• Magic number for top-six seed: 2• Remaining strength of schedule: .577• Highest possible finish: No. 2 seed (clinched no lower than No. 8)

3. Denver Nuggets (47-28)

• Net rating: 4.1• Magic number for top-six seed: 4• Remaining strength of schedule: .556• Highest possible finish: No. 2 seed (clinched no lower than No. 8)

4. Los Angeles Lakers (45-29)

• Net rating: 0.7• Magic number for top-six seed: 5• Remaining strength of schedule: .595• Highest possible finish: No. 2 seed (clinched no lower than No. 8)

5. Memphis Grizzlies (44-30)

• Net rating: 4.9• Magic number for top-six seed: 7• Remaining strength of schedule: .534• Highest possible finish: No. 2 seed (clinched no lower than No. 10)

6. Golden State Warriors (43-31)

• Net rating: 2.7• Magic number for top-six seed: 8• Remaining strength of schedule: .545• Highest possible finish: No. 2 seed (clinched no lower than No. 10)

7. Minnesota Timberwolves (43-32)

• Net rating: 4.5• Magic number for top-eight seed: 2• Remaining strength of schedule: .417• Highest possible finish: No. 2 seed (clinched no lower than No. 10)

8. Los Angeles Clippers (42-31)

• Net rating: 4.0• Magic number for top-eight seed: 3• Remaining strength of schedule: .486• Highest possible finish: No. 2 seed

9. Dallas Mavericks (37-38)

• Net rating: -0.4• Magic number for top-10 seed: 6• Remaining strength of schedule: .502• Highest possible finish: No. 6 seed

10. Sacramento Kings (36-38)

• Net rating: 0.2• Magic number for top-10 seed: 7• Remaining strength of schedule: .508• Highest possible finish: No. 5 seed

11. Phoenix Suns (35-40)

• Net rating: -2.2• Magic number for top-10 seed: Do not control own destiny• Remaining strength of schedule: .606• Highest possible finish: No. 8 seed

12. Portland Trail Blazers (32-43)

• Net rating: -3.5• Magic number for top-10 seed: Do not control own destiny• Remaining strength of schedule: .446• Highest possible finish: No. 9 seed

13. San Antonio Spurs (31-43)

• Net rating: -2.8• Magic number for top-10 seed: Do not control own destiny• Remaining strength of schedule: .540• Highest possible finish: No. 9 seed

Monday's games of consequence (all times Eastern)

• Clippers at Magic (7 p.m.)LAC can clinch at least a top-10 seed and a play-in berth with a win

• Kings at Pacers (7 p.m.)

• Celtics at Grizzlies (7:30 p.m., TNT)MEM can clinch at least a top-eight seed with a win or a DAL loss

• Bulls at Thunder (8 p.m.)

• Nets at Mavericks (8:30 p.m.)

• Rockets at Lakers (10 p.m., TNT)HOU can clinch a guaranteed playoff berth with a win and a MEM lossHOU can clinch a tiebreaker against LAL with a win

EASTERN CONFERENCE

1. Cleveland Cavaliers (60-15)

• Clinched playoff berth• Net rating: 9.7• Magic number for No. 1 seed: 4• Remaining strength of schedule: .541• Highest possible finish: No. 1 seed (clinched no lower than No. 2)

2. Boston Celtics (55-19)

• Clinched playoff berth• Net rating: 9.4• Magic number for No. 1 seed: Do not control own destiny• Remaining strength of schedule: .416• Highest possible finish: No. 1 seed (clinched no lower than No. 2)

3. New York Knicks (47-27)

• Clinched playoff berth• Net rating: 4.2• Magic number for No. 3 seed: 4• Remaining strength of schedule: .560• Highest possible finish: No. 3 seed (clinched no lower than No. 6)

4. Indiana Pacers (43-31)

• Net rating: 1.6• Magic number for top-six seed: 2• Remaining strength of schedule: .484• Highest possible finish: No. 3 seed (clinched no lower than No. 7)

5. Detroit Pistons (42-33)

• Net rating: 2.6• Magic number for top-six seed: 3• Remaining strength of schedule: .572• Highest possible finish: No. 3 seed (clinched no lower than No. 7)

6. Milwaukee Bucks (40-34)

• Net rating: 1.6• Magic number for top-six seed: 5• Remaining strength of schedule: .434• Highest possible finish: No. 3 seed (clinched no lower than No. 10)

7. Atlanta Hawks (36-38)

• Net rating: -1.5• Magic number for top-eight seed: 6• Remaining strength of schedule: .419• Highest possible finish: No. 4 seed (clinched no lower than No. 10)

8. Orlando Magic (36-39)

• Net rating: -0.7• Magic number for top-eight seed: 6• Remaining strength of schedule: .500• Highest possible finish: No. 4 seed (clinched no lower than No. 10)

9. Chicago Bulls (33-41)

• Net rating: -2.4• Magic number for top-10 seed: 2• Remaining strength of schedule: .456• Highest possible finish: No. 6 seed

10. Miami Heat (33-41)

• Net rating: -0.7• Magic number for top-10 seed: 2• Remaining strength of schedule: .418• Highest possible finish: No. 6

11. Toronto Raptors (28-47)

• Net rating: -4.1• Magic number for top-10 seed: Do not control own destiny• Remaining strength of schedule: .416• Highest possible finish: No. 9 seed

Monday's games of consequence (all times Eastern)

• Heat at Wizards (7 p.m.)

• Clippers at Magic (7 p.m.)

• Kings at Pacers (7 p.m.)

• Celtics at Grizzlies (7:30 p.m., TNT)

• Bulls at Thunder (8 p.m.)