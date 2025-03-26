2025 NBA Draft scouting report: Adou Thiero, F, Arkansas

Adou Thiero Arkansas forward Adou Thiero (3) runs a play against Missouri during an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods) (Michael Woods/AP)
By Kevin O&#39;Connor, Yahoo Sports

Summary: Thiero is a slasher with a jacked frame and an explosive first step, but he has severe limitations on offense as a shooter. If he's able to figure out the shot then his length and versatility would make him a classic 3-and-D role player.

Comparisons: Jae Crowder, Stanley Johnson

Strengths

Straight-line driving: He's a bulldozer on his drives to the basket with his muscular frame, explosive first step, and leaping ability.

Passing: Even though he's not a playmaker, he can facilitate within the flow of the offense and make some occasionally tasty cross-court passes.

Defense: With great size, lateral quickness, and physicality on top of his 7-foot wingspan, he has the ability to guard across positions.

Concerns

Shooting: Thiero made only 28.8% of his 3s in three college seasons, and there aren't many positive indicators for him. He shoots at a low volume at just a single attempt per game. He has stiff mechanics. And he has a lack of touch near the rim and from the line at 71.3% in college.

Shot creation: He's able to straight-line drive, but that's about it. He has a loose handle any time he gets pressured, he gets sped up, and forces plays.

Defensive discipline: He takes too many gambles on defense, commits avoidable fouls, and has poor awareness away from the ball. If he eliminates the blown rotations and plays a more reliable game, that's his ticket to earning minutes.

