2025 Fantasy Baseball Draft Kit: Rankings, sleepers and much more

By Yahoo Sports Fantasy Staff, Yahoo Sports

It's time to start the long journey toward that coveted 2025 fantasy baseball trophy! But before you take the first step onto that road, you have to assemble that winning team — and the Yahoo Fantasy baseball draft kit can help you build the best squad possible! Whether mock drafting or preparing for the real thing, we've got you covered.

[Join or create a Yahoo Fantasy Baseball league for the 2025 MLB season]

This page will serve as a one-stop shop for all our great draft content from our loaded team of analysts — Scott Pianowski, Dalton Del Don, Andy Behrens and Fred Zinkie. You'll find rankings, position previews, mock drafts and much more below.

And just like teams reporting to spring training, we're just getting started. Keep it locked here as we'll continue to update this page with content daily all the way up until Opening Day.

Still unsure about playing fantasy baseball this year? Don't worry — you can make it just as fun and exciting (and easy to manage) as football. New to playing or just need a refresher, our 101 guide will get you up to speed.

Otherwise, it comes down to this simple fact — consider this your cheat sheet to a championship-winning team.

Navigate with our table of contents

Draft rankings
Positional previews
Mock drafts
Sleepers and breakouts
Deep dive on data
Additional analysis

Fantasy Baseball Draft Rankings

The basis of all fantasy draft prep — rankings. Check out our overall list of players, or you can examine one position at a time.

Top-250 players
Catcher
First base
Second base
Shortstop
Third base
Outfield
Starting pitcher
Relief pitcher

Downloadable Draft Cheat Sheets

Top 250 players
Positional rankings

Scott Pianowski's Shuffle Up Tiered Rankings

Catchers | Middle Infielders | Corner Infielders | Outfielders | Starting Pitchers | Relievers

Andy Behrens' closer tiers for 2025

Positional Previews

What to expect from every position in 2025 and some key draft targets — check out our rundown for each of your roster spots!

Catchers
First Basemen
Second Basemen
Shortstops
Third Basemen
Outfielders
Starting Pitchers
Relief Pitchers

Your Blueprint to a 2025 Championship

Every season, we will deliver your roadmap to a winning draft and an (hopefully) eventual trophy-hoisting season. Scott Pianowski lays it all out for you — click on the image below to open up his pack of fantasy baseball goodies:

Mock Drafts and ADP Analysis

Our analysts will mock throughout the draft season — who should go after Shohei Ohtani at No. 1 overall?

Mock Draft 1.0 (12 teams, Round 1)
Mock Draft 2.0 (12 teams, full draft)
Why Shohei Ohtani shouldn't be fantasy's top pick
Who could be the No. 1 pitcher this season? Here are 7 candidates

These ADPs look off: Pitchers | Hitters

Category specialists to target after pick No. 50
Yahoo Fantasy Baseball ADP

Sleepers and Breakouts

It's tough to build a winning team without hitting on at least a few sleepers, a few breakout players. Here are some key diamonds in the rough.

30 MLB teams, 30 sources for draft sleepers

9 sleeper pitchers available after pick 200 | 9 sleeper hitters who will shatter their ADPs

8 breakout candidates to target in late in drafts
5 unheralded hitters who could help you with batting average in 2025
Underrated pitchers to draft late
Overlooked hitters to target

More to come!

Deep dive on data

Hitter parks that will affect fantasy values | Pitcher parks to keep in mind

3 stadium changes that will have a major fantasy impact
Eye-opening surprises from key player projections
These 2024 Numbers Do Lie

Additional Analysis

Why the Dodgers aren't the fantasy juggernaut you think they are
It's not easy fading these stars, but someone's gotta do it
7 candidates for a bounce-back season in 2025
Why big, beefy sluggers matter again in 2025
Players we're most excited to draft
Predictions for draft season trends
These 5 risky pitchers may be worth it
Fantasy storylines to follow in spring training
Don't forget these 2024 strong finishes
MLB offseason review

More to come!

Save, bookmark, keep it open — whatever, just make sure you're locked in here as we continue to fill the draft kit with more content to make you a winning fantasy baseball player!

