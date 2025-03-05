2025 Fantasy Baseball Draft Kit: Rankings, sleepers and much more

It's time to start the long journey toward that coveted 2025 fantasy baseball trophy! But before you take the first step onto that road, you have to assemble that winning team — and the Yahoo Fantasy baseball draft kit can help you build the best squad possible! Whether mock drafting or preparing for the real thing, we've got you covered.

This page will serve as a one-stop shop for all our great draft content from our loaded team of analysts — Scott Pianowski, Dalton Del Don, Andy Behrens and Fred Zinkie. You'll find rankings, position previews, mock drafts and much more below.

And just like teams reporting to spring training, we're just getting started. Keep it locked here as we'll continue to update this page with content daily all the way up until Opening Day.

Still unsure about playing fantasy baseball this year? Don't worry — you can make it just as fun and exciting (and easy to manage) as football. New to playing or just need a refresher, our 101 guide will get you up to speed.

Otherwise, it comes down to this simple fact — consider this your cheat sheet to a championship-winning team.

Navigate with our table of contents

Fantasy Baseball Draft Rankings

The basis of all fantasy draft prep — rankings. Check out our overall list of players, or you can examine one position at a time.

Downloadable Draft Cheat Sheets

Scott Pianowski's Shuffle Up Tiered Rankings

Catchers | Middle Infielders | Corner Infielders | Outfielders | Starting Pitchers | Relievers

Positional Previews

What to expect from every position in 2025 and some key draft targets — check out our rundown for each of your roster spots!

Your Blueprint to a 2025 Championship

Every season, we will deliver your roadmap to a winning draft and an (hopefully) eventual trophy-hoisting season. Scott Pianowski lays it all out for you — click on the image below to open up his pack of fantasy baseball goodies:

Mock Drafts and ADP Analysis

Our analysts will mock throughout the draft season — who should go after Shohei Ohtani at No. 1 overall?

These ADPs look off: Pitchers | Hitters

Sleepers and Breakouts

It's tough to build a winning team without hitting on at least a few sleepers, a few breakout players. Here are some key diamonds in the rough.

9 sleeper pitchers available after pick 200 | 9 sleeper hitters who will shatter their ADPs

Deep dive on data

Hitter parks that will affect fantasy values | Pitcher parks to keep in mind

Additional Analysis

