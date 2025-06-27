Natasha Bedingfield announces fall tour

By Andrea Dresdale

It seems Natasha Bedingfield stared at the blank page before her in her schedule and decided to fill it up with live concerts.

The "Unwritten" singer has announced a string of East Coast tour dates starting Sept. 25 in Boston. Tickets are on sale now at natashabedingfield.com. The dates include an appearance at Ocean's Calling Festival, plus dates in Washington, D.C., Philadelphia and New York City.

Ahead of those shows, Natasha has a few dates scheduled for July in Canada and the U.S.

Speaking of "Unwritten," thanks to TikTok and its inclusion in the movie Anyone But You, Natasha says her shows are full of new generations of fans. As she told Euphoria magazine in May, "It feels like I'm in a time warp where the crowd is the same age as they were 20 years ago, as if we're all the same age we all once were."

"Even the numbers on Spotify are mostly ages between 17 and 30," she added. "It’s wonderful because, particularly with 'Unwritten,' it was written with that age group in mind. ... I'm just grateful that the song has such staying power, and it’s still relevant. ... It’s an amazing feeling when everyone’s yelling it.”

