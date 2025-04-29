Myles Smith announces new EP, 'A Minute, A Moment…'

Back in 2024, Myles Smith released an EP called A Minute ..., which included his breakout hit "Stargazing."  Now he's just announced another EP, with a slightly longer, but similar title.

The British singer will release A Minute, A Moment… on May 23. It includes his new single "My First Heartbreak," which was released on April 25.

On Instagram, Myles wrote, "This EP has been a real labour of love, months of time, care, and everything I had to give. Thank you for your patience. It's finally almost yours."

He also posted a video in which he explains in a voiceover, "A moment doesn't always look like much, but it can shift everything -- change how you see things, remind you of who you are."

The new EP adds to Myles' busy 2025, which has also included a U.S. tour, collaborating with Shaboozey, and being included on the TIME100 list of the Most Influential People.

