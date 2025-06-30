Myles Smith 'nearly fainted' coming offstage, but he's 'okay' now

Myles Smith has been going nonstop, opening for Ed Sheeran in between playing his own gigs — and it seems to have caught up with him.

Myles performed in Stuttgart, Germany, on Sunday night and then wrote on his Instagram Story, "Hey everyone I just wanted to let you know that I'm okay. I nearly fainted on my way off stage after the show today and I know it looked a bit scary. I've had an IV and other bits. I've seen two doctors who both said it's nothing serious just heat exhaustion and a viral bug."

The "Stargazing" singer went on to say that he's "already starting to feel better" after "resting up."

Myles also hit a career milestone on Friday: He performed at the U.K.'s Glastonbury Festival, which is a major deal for any British artist. He wrote on Instagram, "I had a small cry after this set. Never in my wildest dreams did I think this stage would be full. Just before we went on I was told that they shut off the stage for overcrowding. The support overwhelmed me in all the best ways. ... Still doesn't feel real and I never want it to."

The singer's next gigs are supporting Ed for three shows in Hamburg, Germany, starting July 4.

