Myles Smith is 'endlessly grateful' amid record-setting 'Nice to Meet You' success

Myles Smith has taken to Instagram to reflect on his latest achievement. According to his social media, he's the first male solo artist to hit #1 on both pop and alternative radio with his first two singles: "Stargazing" and "Nice to Meet You." The latter song took 38 weeks to climb to #1, setting a record.

The British singer writes, "I keep thinking about how this all started. From being in [my hometown of] Luton, [England], running to the shop late at night to top up the gas and electric card so the house stayed warm, to standing here now with two number ones at US Top 40 radio .... And 'Nice To Meet You' somehow being the most played song on radio across all of America."



"None of this happens without people choosing to see me. Choosing to listen. Choosing to show up, stream a song, request it on the radio, tell a friend, come to a show," he continues. "You've carried me further than I ever could have walked on my own."



"Every message, every singalong, every bit of belief has made this possible. I'm living a dream I didn't even know how to imagine back then, and I don't take a single second of it lightly," Myles goes on.

He signs off by writing, "Thank you for seeing me. Thank you for growing with me. I’m endlessly grateful."

The singer's next move is to release a joint single with his pal Niall Horan called "Drive Safe," which is said to be coming soon. He'll also be opening for Ed Sheeran in the U.S. later this year.

