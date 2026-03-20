Myles Smith announces debut album, 'My Mess, My Heart, My Life'

After releasing three EPs, Myles Smith is finally putting out his debut album.

The "Stargazing" singer announced on Instagram that My Mess, My Heart, My Life will be out June 12. He wrote, "If I'm being honest, I'm still figuring all of this out. I don't have all the answers. Just feelings, moments, and experiences that I've been trying to make sense of for a long time. These songs came from that. From growth, from mistakes, from healing, from hurt. Sometimes all at once."

"And even though things might look different now, I’m still learning in real time. Still understanding myself. Still finding my way, just like you," he continues. "That’s why this doesn’t feel like just my album. It feels like something we’ve grown into together."

He concludes, "If you’ve ever felt like you’re still piecing things together, like you don’t quite have it all worked out yet… you’re not alone in that. I’m right there with you. Always."

He added in the comments, "Thank you to everyone for getting me here. Genuinely this is all cause of ya’ll. hope you stick around for this thing we’re building pooks x." Myles calls his fans "pookies."

You can now sign up on Myles' website for presale access to his upcoming North American tour. The presale starts March 25 at 10 a.m. local time. The tour starts June 16 in Irving, Texas, and is set to wrap Aug. 26 in Philadelphia. In between dates, he'll be opening for Ed Sheeran on Ed's LOOP Tour.

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