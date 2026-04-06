Music notes: Taylor Swift, Post Malone and more

Don't book those tickets to Rhode Island yet. Despite rampant rumors that Taylor Swift plans to marry Travis Kelce June 13 at Ocean House in Westerly, Rhode Island, someone who would know says it's not true. After the rumor was posted on the Instagram account @weddingchicks, wedding planner Tara Guérard wrote in the comments, "I am the wedding planner for June 13th at the ocean house in Rhode island ! Sorry to let you all know, Taylor is not my bride this weekend! Boo!"

Post Malone seems to be teasing a new album — well, more like two. He posted a photo on Instagram Monday showing a white board with the words "The Eternal Buzz" written on top. On one side, it reads "Disc 1" with 20 numbered slots, and on the other, "Disc 2, also with 20 numbered slots. All the spots are blank. Post captioned the pic, "Coming soon," which suggests he may be planning to release a 40-track, two-CD album called The Eternal Buzz. If he does, it'll be the follow-up to his 2024 country debut, F-1 Trillion.

Sabrina Carpenter just dropped the video for her song "House Tour" from her most recent album, Man's Best Friend, but her previous album, Short 'n Sweet, continues to rack up streams. When one of her official accounts posted that the album has earned 10 billion streams, Sabrina reposted it on her Instagram Story and captioned it, "big number. brain don't compute. thank you so so much. i love you."

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