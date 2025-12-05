Music notes: Taylor Swift, Kylie Minogue and more

A new Taylor Swift pop-up exhibit has opened at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum in Nashville. It features a bunch of items related to Taylor's The Life of a Showgirl album and is open through Jan. 9.

Kylie Minogue has released Christmas (Fully Wrapped), the 10th anniversary edition of her Christmas album. It features four new tracks: "Hot in December," "This Time of Year," "Office Party" and her Amazon Music Original "XMAS."

Sad news for John Mayer. The singer shared on Instagram that his beloved dog Moose passed away. "Today my heart is so heavy and sore, but there's more love in my life than there has ever been, and that's because Moose helped lead me to it," he wrote, in part.

