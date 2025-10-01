Music notes: Taylor Swift, Dua Lipa and more

A new lyric from Taylor Swift's new album The Life of a Showgirl was revealed Wednesday at Spotify's immersive pop-up experience built around the new album: "You wanna take a skate on the ice inside my veins?" The new lyric follows the two previously revealed ones from the pop-up: "Everyone's unbothered til they're not" and "Oftentimes it doesn't feel so glamorous to be me."

While performing in Dallas, Texas, on Tuesday, Dua Lipa paid tribute to a local artist, which she's been doing at every stop on her Radical Optimism tour. This time, she sang "Since U Been Gone" by Kelly Clarkson. She's not technically from Dallas -- she's from Burleson, about an hour away -- but close enough.

Selena Gomez may be enjoying married life right now, but she hasn't forgotten about her favorite cause. On Instagram, she announced that she's teaming up with Sephora once again to mark World Mental Health Day. From Oct. 10 to 12, 100% of the sales of her Rare Beauty line's fragrance collection will go to her Rare Impact Fund, which brings mental health resources and education to young people worldwide.

"Stereo Hearts," the 2011 collaboration between Gym Class Heroes and Maroon 5's Adam Levine, has now surpassed one billion views on YouTube, making it the first Billion Views Club entry for the "Cupid's Chokehold" band.

