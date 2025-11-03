Music notes: Taylor Swift, Britney Spears and more

Taylor Swift's The Life of a Showgirl reigns the Billboard 200 for its fourth straight week, while "The Fate of Ophelia" tops the Hot 100 again, also for the fourth straight week. The Life of a Showgirl is the second album of 2025 to spend its first month atop the albums chart, following Morgan Wallen's I'm the Problem. Demi Lovato's It's Not That Deep debuted at #9.

Britney Spears' Instagram has apparently been deactivated … for now. The singer's official page was no longer available as of Saturday. The deletion of her account comes after she made a series of posts responding to her ex-husband Kevin Federline's accusations against her in his memoir, You Thought You Knew.

The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade lineup will feature EJAE, Audrey Nuna and REI AMI, the singing voices of HUNTR/X from KPop Demon Hunters, as well as Colbie Caillat, Gavin DeGraw, Debbie Gibson, Jewel, Shaggy and Lauren Spencer Smith. The 99th edition of the parade kicks off Nov. 27 at 8:30 a.m. in all time zones across NBC and Peacock.

