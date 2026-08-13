Music notes: Selena Gomez, Taylor Swift and more

Selena Gomez: Singer, actress, beauty mogul -- and innovator. She'll be one of the speakers at this year's Fast Company Innovation Festival, taking place in New York in September. She'll be speaking in conversation with the chief impact officer of Rare Beauty, Elyse Cohen. Other big names who'll be speaking include Martha Stewart, Tyra Banks, Elizabeth Banks and Leslie Odom Jr. Tickets are on sale now.

While her new husband Travis Kelce is at training camp, Taylor Swift is on her own in London. As People reports, Taylor was photographed on Wednesday leaving Annabell's, a private, members-only club, around midnight. She wore Delphine's Mini Isabelle Dress in pink and purple. Travis told reporters on Wednesday that the couple's July 3 wedding was "the best night of my life."

In 2024, Charli XCX said that the character Nicole Kidman played in the movie To Die For helped inspire "the energy of Brat." But she was shocked to learn that Kidman is a fan, and showed up to one of her concerts. Speaking to British Vogue, Charli said via text, "She's one of our last truly legendary movie stars. She came to my show in New York when I was on the Brat tour. I couldn't believe she came. Like, the Nicole Kidman is at my show… what the f***?" Now the two are pals, says the magazine.

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