Music notes: Sabrina Carpenter, Nick Jonas and more

Sabrina Carpenter has expressed her condolences to her latest duet partner, Dolly Parton, on her Instagram Story. Dolly's husband of nearly 60 years, Carl Dean, died March 3 at age 82. Sabrina posted a famous black-and-white photo of Dolly and Carl together in the 1960s and added two broken-heart emojis. Dolly sings with Sabrina on a new remix of "Please Please Please."

Nick Jonas recounted an embarrassing moment in an Instagram video Tuesday. He revealed that while rehearsing for his upcoming Broadway play The Last Five Years, he "heard a rip" and "felt a cool breeze in a place you don't want to feel a cool breeze." He then held up his pants, which had completely ripped apart at the crotch. Nick said after trying to patch them with duct tape and safety pins, he gave up; the stage manager ran to Target to buy him a pair of shorts so he could finish rehearsing.

Just days after Elton John duetted with Chappell Roan on her hit "Pink Pony Club," yet another iconic singer has posted his version of the top-10 single. Rick Astley, the British artist best known for hits like "Together Forever" and "Never Gonna Give You Up," as well as for the online phenomenon known as "Rickrolling," posted a video of himself singing the song. He accompanies himself himself on acoustic guitar and a little more than halfway through, he dons an orange cowboy hat.

