Music notes: *NSYNC, Taylor Swift and more

"Bye Bye Bye"? More like "Rye, Rye, Rye" — and maybe some bourbon, too. *NSYNC's Lance Bass and Joey Fatone are co-hosting E!'s Cocktail Wars, a reality competition show featuring bartenders going head to head as they mix up beverages for celebrity guests and expert judges. The mixologist who comes out on top after 10 episodes will take home $10,000. The show will debut this summer.

After traveling around Europe with Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift was in New York City on Monday night. As per Page Six, Taylor, wearing a black Valentino minidress with a crystal-covered bodice, was seen with her mom, dad and brother heading into The Eighty Six, a steakhouse in New York's West Village, for a post-Mother's Day dinner. Taylor and Travis have recently been spotted in London having dinner, seeing a show and going to a party, and then in Greece attending Travis' teammate's wedding.

Last year, Ed Sheeran and Shakira teamed up to co-write "Zoo," a song performed by Shakira's character in Zootopia 2. But that wasn't the only song they wrote together. On his Instagram Story on Tuesday, Ed reposted a video Shakira shared of her new FIFA World Cup 2026 anthem, "Dai Dai." He wrote, "Thank you to @shakira for involving me in the writing of this. I love it, and I CANT BLOODY WAIT FOR THE WORLD CUP COME ON." The song will be out Thursday.

RAYE was a surprise guest on the American Idol finale on Monday night. She joined guest mentor Alicia Keys to perform Alicia's classic hit "Fallin'," which you can now watch on YouTube. "ALICIA KEYS I LOVE YOU," she wrote on Instagram.

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